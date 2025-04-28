Injured Padres All-Star Luis Arraez's Return Date Revealed in New Report
Eight days after Luis Arráez was knocked out in a frightening injury in Houston, the Padres' designated hitter is reportedly on the verge of a return.
According to Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase on Twitter/X, Arráez is expected to be activated from the seven-day concussion injured list in advance of the Padres' game Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants.
Arráez, 28, was placed on the IL one day after he collided with Astros first baseman Mauricio Dubon at Daikin Park. He reportedly dealt with the aftereffects of the injury for a couple days but is now symptom-free and going through workouts.
What symptoms?
"A lot of headaches, a lot of headaches,” Arráez said, according to Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I just want to sleep. I don’t want to see people around me, but the doctor says its normal. Now I feel good. I’m excited to be here. I can’t wait to get back.”
“It was just a sad moment, especially getting close to him and seeing him on the ground like that,” Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. said of Arraez's injury. “You definitely get scared. You almost are going to tears, but just sit down right next to him and you start praying for him right away.”
Arráez is a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He has a chance to join a select group of players who have won four consecutive batting titles in 2025.
The 28-year-old designated hitter has a .287 batting average in his first 21 games of 2015. He's won consecutive batting titles with the Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins, and Padres, respectively, the last three years.
Arráez began the 2025 season slowly, needing 17 at-bats to collect his first hit. Since the Padres' fifth game of the season, Arráez has hit .347 in a span of 16 games. His 0-for-2, two-walk performance April 19 in Houston snapped a modest six-game hitting streak.
Arráez sustained the injury in his first at-bat of the game the following day, when Dubon raced over from second base to cover the bag, and his momentum carried him into Arráez's running path. The collision to his head left him inert for about 10 minutes on the field while medics and athletic trainers attended to him.
Soon Arráez will look to get a new streak going. After what could have been a much scarier injury, Arráez is poised to miss one day more than the minimum required stay on the 7-day IL.
"Thankfully, there is nothing to worry about," Arráez wrote on his Instagram account after being treated at a local hospital in Houston.
