Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Padres Gold Glove Outfielder, Pitcher for Dylan Cease
It is no secret that the San Diego Padres are looking to shed payroll. With a limited spending budget and a legal battle over ownership of the franchise tainting the offseason, the Padres front office has been heavily restricted.
The solution to a tight budget could be to trade top talent. Two of the Padres’ aces – right-handers Michael King and Dylan Cease – have been rumored to be on the trading block.
As the offseason progresses, Cease is looking more like the Padres’ top trade option. Like King, he will be eligible for free agency in 2026, so it may be wise for San Diego to profit off his talent now.
Several MLB teams are interested in Cease. In his single season with the Padres, he threw the second no-hitter in franchise history and finished fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting. Cease also played a pivotal role for the Padres in the NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Bleacher Report ranked seven potential landing spots for Cease, including a deal with the Boston Red Sox that would send a Gold Glove outfielder and pitcher to San Diego.
Although Bleacher Report ranked the deal as the fifth-most practical, the trade would be beneficial to both teams. The Padres would acquire right fielder Wilyer Abreu and right-handed pitcher Cooper Criswell from Boston.
Criswell began transitioning to a starting pitcher last season, making 18 starts in 26 appearances. The 28-year-old accrued a 4.08 ERA with 73 strikeouts.
The Red Sox were reportedly interested in Cease before receiving All-Star starting pitcher Garrett Crochet in a trade with the Chicago White Sox in December. Boston also signed World Series champion pitcher Walker Buehler and will have a healthy All-Star pitcher Lucas Giolito back in the rotation in 2025.
Despite the Red Sox’s talented pool of starting pitchers, Cease’s contributions would help lighten the load of the starting trio.
Additionally, trading Abreu to the Padres would be beneficial for the Red Sox as it would open a spot for center fielder Roman Anthony.
Anthony, who will turn 21 in May, was invited to Boston’s spring training and is ranked as MLB’s No. 1 hitting prospect.
Abreu finished last season with seven outs above average, which tied Milwaukee Brewers outfielders Jackson Chourio and Sal Frelick for the most for right fielders. With the loss of outfielder Jurickon Profar, Abreu would bolster the Padres outfield alongside Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill.
