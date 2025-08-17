Dodgers All-Star Says LA 'Wants to Sweep' Padres This Weekend
The San Diego Padres are locked in a key divisional battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend that could change the race for the National League West.
Following Saturday's 6-0 loss, the Padres have lost their lead in the division as the Dodgers sit alone in first place after securing the series win.
Just a month ago, the Dodgers had a massive lead in the division and were in control of the race, but bullpen injuries and offensive woes have given San Diego another chance at getting straight into the playoffs.
Over the past couple of years, the Padres have been the main rival of the Dodgers with intense playoff and regular season clashes that have produced memorable moments on both sides.
Dodgers catcher Will Smith reflected on this weekend's series amid the tight battle happening for the NL West.
"It should be a fun three games. I'm sure Dodger Stadium's gonna be packed, it's gonna be loud, it's gonna be crazy, it should be fun," Smith told reporters Thursday.
"I always love playing there when it's crazy. But yeah, they're big games, we got a month and a half left. So it's kind of getting down to the wire. So yeah, these are three big ones, we definitely wanna sweep in here, yeah."
Before Saturday's game, the Padres sit second to last in home run totals, while the Dodgers are at the top of the league leaderboard, highlighting how different both teams approach hitting the baseball.
The Friars take a more measured approach to hitting, opting for fewer big swings that leads to less strikeouts. As a team, they sit 28th in strikeouts when hitting.
The Dodgers are a better offense according to on-base percentage, slugging, and batting averaging — an expected revelation since Los Angeles has one of the best lineups in baseball.
While they have the offensive edge, pitching-wise, it is not close when comparing both ball clubs.
The Padres have allowed the second-lowest amount of runs, while the Dodgers are 19th. However, Dylan Cease struggled in his start Saturday, which kept the Padres chasing LA the entire matchup.
Nevertheless, both teams get their wins in different ways and it will be interesting to see which approach yields the best results at the end of the season.
