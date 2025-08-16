Dodgers' Dave Roberts Admits LA 'Caught a Break' on Padres' Manny Machado Misplay
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitted his team had a little bit of luck on their side after a ball kicked off of the heel of San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado's glove on Friday.
The Dodgers had runners on first and second with no outs in the bottom of the third, and Miguel Rojas popped up a bunt down the third base line in an attempt to advance the runners.
Machado made an impressive effort on the play, laying out for the ball, however it bounced off of his glove and into foul territory, loading the bases with no outs for the Dodgers.
“Manny’s a Gold Glover over there,” Roberts said. “We caught a break right there.”
The Padres went on to allow two runs in the bottom of the third, which ended up making the difference in their 3-2 loss in the opening game of the series.
“Great effort,” Shildt said of the incident. “I mean, just right off the end of his glove. I mean, yeah, that’s an out, and they’re still at first and second instead of the bases loaded. It’s different. But, you know, talk about effort, that was a great effort. And our guys gave it tonight.”
Machado also had an unfortunate evening at the plate, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout in the contest.
The Padres had a one-game lead atop the NL West heading into Friday's game, and are now tied for the lead with the Dodgers heading into the second game of their three-game series on Saturday. The Padres are 9-4 since the trade deadline and were on a tear prior to Friday, so they will hope the offense shows up to help them regain their lead in the division against a Dodgers club which has struggled for runs in August.
Dylan Cease will take the mound for the Friars on Saturday, and has performed well when called upon against the Dodgers this season. He threw seven shutout innings against their divisional rivals June 10, and has struck out 20 Dodgers batters in 12 innings this season.
The Padres will look to strike back against a familiar face in Blake Snell on Saturday's game, which begins at 6:10 p.m. PT.
