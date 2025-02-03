Dodgers Appear to Be Taking Shots at Padres With Giveaway Calendar
After the San Diego Padres made a first-round exit in the playoffs, the team quickly turned their focus to the future.
More news: Yu Darvish Discussed Padres' Failed Roki Sasaki Pursuit
“I firmly expect this group to come back and be ready to go for the consecutive playoff run for two, three, four years,” manager Mike Shildt told Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “That will be historic in San Diego baseball history.”
"It's important, if you don't have an identity you don't stand for anything, just like I mentioned your faith, whatever your faith might be; if you don't have it anything, you're rudderless, right?
"But when you have an identity, you have a clarity in how you're going to compete -- and the staff; this is a good opportunity for me to thank the staff right now. The staff did a great job of creating the identity. The identity is only as strong as its challenges, and we were challenged a lot this year, and our identity only got stronger.
"It's now part of who we are. That's why I can feel good about moving forward, that we stand for something that we believe in, how we play and compete, how we do it together, that will only get stronger and allow us to continue to have these moments in postseason and beyond."
The Padres certainly cemented their identity after a 93-win season and entered the playoffs as the hottest team in baseball. Not to mention, San Diego pushed the Los Angeles Dodgers to the brink of elimination.
Nevertheless, it appears the Dodgers are trying to take a jab at the Padres based on the giveaways the promotional team scheduled when the Friars travel to L.A.
During the Padres-Dodgers series in June, the defending champions are hosting three giveaways. The June 16 giveaway at Dodger Stadium is a Blake Snell bobblehead, who won his second Cy Young award with the Padres.
On June 17, the Dodgers are giving away a World Series Trophy replica. In the series finale, the Dodgers will wear gold jerseys to commemorate their World Series win.
Could these giveaways be the Dodgers' way of poking fun at the Padres?
More news: Former Padres $33 Million Reliever Traded to NL Central Squad