Dodgers' Dave Roberts, Pitcher Calls Out Padres For Caring More About Rivalry
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and relief pitcher Alex Vesia responded to San Diego Padres reliever Mason Miller's comments on how he was briefed about the rivalry between the two teams after his deadline day arrival.
“That’s a ‘their’ thing,” Vesia said.
“I wasn’t a part of a meeting like that (with new arrivals Brock Stewart or Alex Call) so I’m going to go with ‘No (we don’t do that).’”
Roberts took a different stance on the issue, saying the Padres' animosity towards them isn't surprising.
“I do think it’s one of those things where they’re very hyper-focused on us,” Roberts said. “But I guess it’s a compliment. Still, we’ve got to match their intensity because they want to beat us more than anything.”
The Padres overtook the Dodgers in the NL West standings after their win against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, and got a little help from the Los Angeles Angels, who completed a series sweep over the 2024 World Series Champions to give the Padres a first place spot all to themselves.
The Dodgers and Padres will face each other in their third series this season on Friday, and there will be no shortage of tension in what has been a heated rivalry over the last few seasons.
Tempers flared in these teams' last meeting, and one can only assume there is still some bad blood after the incident. The Dodgers plunked Padres All-Star Fernando Tatis twice, and the second instance caused a benches-clearing brawl which resulted in three suspensions across the two teams.
This series is a prime opportunity for the Padres to create some distance in the NL West race for the first time this season, and it couldn't come at a better time. The Padres are red-hot since the trade deadline on July 31, posting a 9-3 record in that time. The Dodgers, on the other hand, have massively struggled, posting a 5-7 record since the beginning of the month.
The Dodgers have taken five of the seven games in the season series, though they are yet to face the Padres after their major additions at the trade deadline.
The Padres will take on Clayton Kershaw in the opening game of the series, which comes on Friday at 7:10 p.m. PT.
