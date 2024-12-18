Dodgers Pegged as Top Landing Spot for Star Padres Free Agent
San Diego Padres free agent infielder Ha-Seong Kim remains without a new team as the end of December approaches.
Kim underwent shoulder surgery that will keep him out for the beginning of the 2025 season, but when healthy, he's one of the best infield defenders in MLB.
More news: Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Padres' $108 Million All-Star to Orioles for 3 Prospects
Kim is coming off a down year offensively in 2024, as he hit .233 with 11 home runs, 47 RBIs, and an OPS of .700. However, in his best all around season in 2023, he hit .260 with 17 home runs, 60 RBIs, 38 stolen bases, and an OPS of .749. He earned down-ballot MVP votes and earned a Gold Glove award at the utility position.
Kim is one of the top bounce back candidates in 2025, but is unlikely to remain with San Diego as they're looking to shed payroll. However, the Padres could be forced to see a lot of Kim, as Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly believes the National League West rival Los Angeles Dodgers are his top landing spot.
"President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and manager Dave Roberts love players with positional flexibility, particularly if they can get them when their value is down," Kelly wrote. "Padres fans might now want to hear it, but Kim feels like a perfect Dodger."
Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes announced at the Winter Meetings that Mookie Betts will be playing shortstop in 2025. He also announced that Max Muncy would be playing third base, but he never made any official announcement regarding second base.
Gavin Lux would be the most obvious candidate to play second base, but the team could also decide that they want to upgrade the position after Lux hit .251 with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs while playing below-average defense.
Kim would be a great option to add some infield flexibility. While the Dodgers seem adamant about Betts playing shortstop, if the struggled early in the year, Kim could replace him once he returns from injury. Kim could also play second base, where he made 106 appearances in 2023 when he won the Gold Glove.
Last year, there were reports that Kim was in line for a huge payday in free agency. However, a down year combined with his injury could force him to take a one-year deal before re-entering free agency next offseason. The Dodgers would be a perfect team to allow him to do just that.
More news: Former Padres Infielder Wants to Return for 15th MLB Season