Josh Byrnes left one National League West team for another after he was fired by the Arizona Diamondbacks in July 2010, then joined the Padres' front office later that year.

The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have named Josh Byrnes as the club's general manager. pic.twitter.com/1dLaQki0gD — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) December 3, 2025

After he was fired by the Padres midway through the 2014 season, Byrnes stayed in the division by joining the Los Angeles' Dodgers front office under president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.

More news: Padres Lose Dylan Cease in First Blockbuster Free Agent Signing of Offseason

Byrnes had remained with the Dodgers ever since, working largely behind the scenes to help identify talent on a team that's won three of the last six World Series championships — until Wednesday.

The Colorado Rockies officially named Byrnes their new general manager, joining president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta to help resuscitate the woebegone franchise.

"Few executives in baseball share his combination of intellectual curiosity, breadth of experience, and on-field successes," DePodesta said of Byrnes in a press release announcing the hire. "We are extremely fortunate to add him, as he immediately strengthens our entire baseball operation."

The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have named Josh Byrnes as the club's general manager. pic.twitter.com/1dLaQki0gD — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) December 3, 2025

Byrnes was the Rockies' assistant general manager from 1999-2002, before joining the Boston Red Sox front office.

More news: Padres Announce Broadcasters, How to Watch on TV in 2026

"I'm thrilled to be returning to the Rockies organization, especially at such an exciting time for the future of the franchise," Byrnes said in a statement. "Working alongside Paul again is an incredible opportunity and I'm eager to join him and the rest of the group as we work to bring championship caliber baseball to the Rockies."

The Rockies have missed the playoffs every year since 2018, and lost at least 100 games each of the last three years. Rebuilding a young core that can form the next good Rockies team in a top-heavy National League West is one of the most challenging tasks in baseball, but Byrnes appears willing and ready to take it on.

Byrnes' tenure in San Diego was not without its faults. The trade sending first baseman Anthony Rizzo to the Chicago Cubs for Andrew Cashner made Byrnes a lightning rod for criticism. While Cashner provided solid stretches and filled a rotation need, Rizzo developed into a long-term star.

While acquiring pitchers Tyson Ross and Ian Kennedy largely helped the Padres' pitching staff, their run production would not recover until after AJ Preller assumed the reins in August 2014.

It's a somewhat surprising change of scenery for Byrnes, going from one of the best teams in baseball to one of the worst. Regardless, the Padres will continue to see plenty of their former GMs in 2026.

Latest Padres News

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.