Dodgers Pitcher Calls Padres' Manny Machado 'One of the Best Players' in MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ben Casparius called San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado one of the best players in MLB after facing him for the first time in the last match of their three-game series.
Machado waved at a 98-mph fastball in his first ever at bat against Casparius in the first inning, and subsequently pointed at the pitcher and gave him a nod of approval before removing his gear at the end of the inning.
“I saw that,” Casparius said. “He’s one of the best players in the game, so it’s pretty cool.”
Machado has cemented himself among baseball's elite during the 2025 season and may continue to do so by joining very exclusive clubs. Machado hit his 350th home run against the Giants on June 5 and sits just 18 hits shy of the 2,000 mark. Machado became the fifth active player to hit 350 homers, and will become the fifth to reach 2,000 hits when he inevitably crosses the line.
He leads the Padres in batting average, on base percentage and slugging percentage, and he is tied for the team lead in runs batted in with 39. He sits just one hit behind Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner for the National League lead in hits.
Casparius also managed to retire Machado in the bottom of the third, where the All-Star flew out to center fielder Andy Pages. The Padres lost the final game of the series 5-2 after Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer in the sixth inning.
Casparius lasted four innings against the Friars, allowing one run on three hits and two strikeouts. He has appeared regularly for the Dodgers during their injury crisis this season, making 22 appearances and keeping a 2.86 ERA through 44 innings. He has a 4-1 record and has 46 strikeouts in that time.
This won't be the last time the competitors see the last of each other, as after Padres series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Dodgers series against the San Francisco Giants, the teams will meet again for a four-game series at Dodger Stadium. This series has massive implications for the playoff picture, as the Padres sit just two games behind both the Dodgers and Giants, who are tied for first place in the NL West.
