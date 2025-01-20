Dodgers Star Thinks Padres' Luis Arraez Could Make MLB Hall of Fame
Luis Arraez is breathing rarified air in the batter's box. He has now won three consecutive batting titles with three different teams and appears to be on an upward trajectory toward Cooperstown.
Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernández agrees, even if Arraez isn't considered to be a home run hitter.
"He’s the only player who has won three batting titles, if I’m not mistaken, with three different teams," Hernández said in an interview that was translated from Spanish to English. "A player who consistently succeeds in that way knows what he brings to a major league team.
"I think that one day, if he keeps this up, he’ll be in the Hall of Fame. Ichiro Suzuki wasn’t a great home run hitter, but he was a great hitter. Luis Arraez could also make it if he keeps it up."
Arraez's batting title denied Shohei Ohtani, the National League leader in home runs and RBIs, the first NL Triple Crown since Joe Medwick in 1937.
“Bro, he can do a lot of good things,” said Arraez, whose 2022 batting title denied Aaron Judge a Triple Crown. “He’s different.”
Arraez continues to stand out as one of baseball's most unique talents.
In August and September, he put together an incredible streak of 141 consecutive plate appearances without striking out — the longest in two decades. With his knack for battling and making contact on tough pitches, he’s a hitter that pitchers find especially difficult and frustrating to face.
However, he does have a weakness: Defense.
Arraez has the ability to play second base or first base, but he isn't elite at either. In 2024, Arraez struggled defensively, posting a -13 Outs Above Average (OAA), placing him in the bottom one percent of all qualified fielders. His Fielding Run Value (FRV) was also poor at -9, and he recorded -3 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) at both first and second base.
That is the biggest difference between Arraez and Suzuki. The future Hall of Fame outfielder had a knack for making big plays in the outfield in addition to getting on base. Arraez, while he prefers to play defense than be a designated hitter, isn't reliable.
The truth is, Arráez excels at one particular skill — hitting singles and relying on the lineup behind him to bring him home. To his credit, he’s exceptionally good at it, but it remains a singular focus in his game.
If Arraez wants to be a guaranteed Hall of Famer, he will need to improve in other areas of his game.