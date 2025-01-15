Padres Predicted to Sign All-Star Outfielder to $34M Deal
There is an ideal landing spot for San Diego Padres free agent outfielder Jurickson Profar and it's not in another uniform.
While other teams could benefit from adding the All-Star to their roster, the Padres and Profar are a perfect fit.
After returning to San Diego after a terrible year with the Colorado Rockies, Profar went off.
He hit 24 home runs, drove in 85 RBIs, drew 76 walks, and recorded an impressive .839 OPS.
In addition to earning his first career All-Star selection, he also took home a Silver Slugger award.
It was, by far, the best season of his career.
"Still, it's understandable that just a year after a disastrous campaign spent mostly with the Rockies that teams are a bit skeptical of Profar," according to Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report. "Is he better than he showed in 2023? Absolutely. Will he ever match what he did in 2024? Probably not.
"There's an effective player here who can hit near the top of the order at his best. But he's going to be 32 years old in February, so it's hard to imagine him ultimately getting the 'deal in the three-year-plus range' that ESPN's Jeff Passan reported he was looking for last month."
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently predicted something similar.
"He’d like to return to San Diego but wants a three-year deal and I’m not sure if that will fit in the Padres’ tight budget," Bowden wrote. "I think the Braves would be a great match for Profar, but for some reason, they seem satisfied with the combination of Jarred Kelenic and Bryan De La Cruz competing for time in left field. The Red Sox have been mentioned as a possibility too.
"But, to me, the Padres are by far the best fit for both the player and team, though he’ll likely have to drop his expectations and agree to a deal that works for both sides if he wants to remain in San Diego."
Profar has found success in San Diego, compiling a .753 OPS over parts of five seasons with the Padres. In 2024, he reached a career-best .839 OPS, showcasing his growth as a hitter.
His performance with the Padres stands out compared to his seven seasons with other teams, where he didn’t achieve the same level of production. Profar has also been a crucial contributor to three Padres teams that made the playoffs.