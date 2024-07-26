Dylan Cease No-Hitter: Watch Padres Celebrate Their Own Highlights on Team Bus
Dylan Cease has been everything the San Diego Padres hoped he would be and more. On Thursday, he pitched the franchise's second no-hitter in a 3-0 win over the Washington Nationals in D.C.
The celebration on the bus after the game was one for the books, too. As the Padres traveled from D.C. to Baltimore for their next series against the Orioles, the team re-lived the ninth inning. Joe Musgrove posted a video on his Instagram account for everyone to see.
Teammates cheered as the last out was recorded like they were back at the ballpark.
Cease was dominant despite being forced to wait out a 76-minute rain delay in the first inning before he even took the mound. He struck out nine and walked three.
“I think it'll set in even more as time goes,” said Cease, who was acquired by San Diego in a March trade with the White Sox. “I've been close. And to finally get it done, it's one of those things that just feels so remarkable and hard to believe. To be able to do it — to go out and experience it — I really don't even know how to feel. I'm just happy.”
Two years ago, as a member of the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins. Luis Arraez broke it up with a two-out single. This time around, Arraez cheered Cease on as his teammate.
How will Cease remember this day?
“The rain-delay start and how unassuming it felt at first,” Cease said. “Then, you just keep going out there and putting up zeros. All of a sudden, you look up, and you’re one out away.
“Then, all of a sudden, you’re no outs away. And you’re celebrating.”