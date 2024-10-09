Fernando Tatis Praises Manny Machado's High IQ Base Running in Padres' Win Over Dodgers
The second inning of Tuesday night's 6-5 Game 3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers was all the offense the San Diego Padres needed to put away their division rival and take a 2-1 lead in the NLDS.
It was also a display of high baseball IQ.
Manny Machado started the bottom of the inning with a single, causing the Dodgers to briefly unravel.
Jackson Merrill hit a grounder to first baseman Freddie Freeman, whose throw struck Machado on the shoulder and rolled into left field. Machado advanced to third, putting Padres runners on the corners.
Machado had positioned himself near the edge of the grass when the ball hit him, which was within the rules. Runners are allowed to establish their own lane until a throw is made, and Machado was moving back toward the base when the ball made contact.
“We've been practicing that all Spring Training,” Machado said. “Finally, it came up in a big situation there. We're able to create our own lane. ... Ground ball to Freddie, I'm just trying to make a tough throw for him to second base.”
Fernando Tatis Jr. credit Machado with starting the rally.
“That’s the highest IQ in baseball,” Tatis said of Machado. “When you see plays like that … that’s why Manny’s Manny. This rally wouldn’t have started probably if he hadn’t made that play.
“That’s how huge and how big that was for us.”
Freeman complimented Machado for the heads-up baserunning and said he would have done the same thing.
“I've looked at it many, many times, replayed it in my head many times,” Freeman said. “I would have done the same thing as a baserunner, to banana it.”
First-base coach David Macias, who trains San Diego's baserunners, emphasizes that exact scenario every spring. It doesn’t occur frequently, but you never know when it could be useful. Just like throughout the season, the Padres capitalized on those small opportunities.
“Manny is one of the more instinctual players in the game,” Macias said. “That was just the perfect one, where he got in [the lane] enough and made it really tough for [Freeman]. Not surprising. Because he’s just so instinctual.”
The Padres can clinch their second NLCS in three years with another victory. It would be even more exciting to do it at home on Wednesday night.