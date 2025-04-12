Padres Overtake Dodgers for Top Spot in Latest MLB Power Rankings
It is no secret that the San Diego Padres are off to a special start to 2025.
A feeling of revenge has festered around the organization since an early October exit that has stung fans for months. Finally, the baseball world is able to witness the result of hard work, new roster pieces, and a chip on the shoulder of the city that has been building all offseason long.
Newsweek sports insider Noah Camras has the Friars atop the baseball world in his latest MLB power rankings with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers at No. 2.
Although the Padres became the league's first team to hit the mark, both the Friars and Dodgers sit alone with 10 wins, while San Diego has one less loss at 10-3 overall.
The Padres were able to overtake the defending champions despite their recent injury updates thanks to recent poor play by Los Angeles. After an 8-0 start, the rivals up north have since gone 2-4.
San Diego also started 7-0 but has since gone 3-3 in a week where three key All-Stars dealt with injuries.
The uncertainty started on Monday as superstar Jackson Merrill was missing from the lineup.
What was originally a precautionary move due to sore hamstrings ended with a trip to the injured list the next day. That next day only proved to be worse for the Friars.
Tuesday evening's loss featured Jake Cronenworth and Fernando Tatis Jr. exiting the game early due to their respective injuries.
Cronenworth seemed to tweak something while grounding out in the third inning while Tatis appeared to re-aggravate his surgically repaired shoulder. Cronenworth has since been placed on the IL.
Regardless, there have been many bright spots so far that the Padres are showing no signs of slowing down. The season is still very young, but this team has had its sights set on a deep run since last year's end.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.