Former Padres All-Star Jurickson Profar Tested Positive for Banned Substance: Report
Former San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar reportedly tested positive for a substance banned by Major League Baseball and will be suspended, per MLB insider Mike Rodriguez.
More news: Padres' Manny Machado Comments on Yankees' Polarizing Torpedo Bats
The Padres swept the Atlanta Braves in a four-game series to open the season, and now the Braves could be without their starting left fielder for some time.
Profar had a strong performance in 2024 with San Diego. Profar slashed .280/.380/.459 with a career-high 24 home runs, 29 doubles, 85 runs batted in, and 94 runs last season. He was a huge asset to the Padres' 94-win season, but ultimately the free agent walked away this offseason.
While Profar expressed a desire to return to San Diego, the outfielder's agent reportedly spoke with the Padres "a little bit" but never received an offer from the front office.
“I said it after the playoffs, like, I want to be there,” Profar said.“But I can’t just grab a contract and sign it. I have to receive one.”
Once Profar signed a contract with Atlanta by late January, he also cited ownership issues as a reason for no reunion transpiring between him and the Padres.
“Obviously the Padres have some issue with the ownership and all that,” Profar said in a video call with the Atlanta media. “It was difficult to go back (to San Diego), but [Braves general manager] Alex [Anthopoulous] showed a lot, a lot of interest in me and I loved that. He gave me a lot of confidence to come to a team and to perform."
In 2025, Profar is hitting .200 with a .450 OPS thus far. It remains uncertain how severe Profar's suspension will be, but more information should be revealed by MLB regarding the incident.
More news: Padres' $55 Million Acquisition Makes Friars Look Genius in Dominant Debut
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.