Padres' Manny Machado Comments on Yankees' Polarizing Torpedo Bats
The New York Yankees have sent shockwaves through the baseball world for their use of torpedo bats. Aaron Leanhardt was the mastermind behind the new design, which abides by Major League Baseball rules.
Saturday's 20-run, nine home run smackdown of the Milwaukee Brewers only proved the Yankees' torpedo bats are quite effective. The Atlanta Braves, who the San Diego Padres swept to open the season, have already ordered some.
San Diego star Manny Machado revealed his opinion on the polarizing torpedo bats made by Leanhardt, a former MIT physicist.
“I have no idea what they are,” Machado said. “They should send a few over here if they’re going to be hitting homers like that. So whoever’s making ‘em, they can send a few over to Petco with this big ballpark.”
According to ESPN's recent article on the torpedo bats: "The creation of the bowling pin bat (also known as the torpedo bat) optimizes the most important tool in baseball by redistributing weight from the end of the bat toward the area 6 to 7 inches below its tip, where major league players typically strike the ball. Doing so takes an apparatus that for generations has looked the same and gives it a fun-house-mirror makeover, with the fat part of the bat more toward the handle and the end tapering toward a smaller diameter, like a bowling pin."
While many speculate the torpedo bats to make waves through the league, the Padres are off to 4-0 start for the first time since 1984.
After Sunday's 5-0 victory over Atlanta, the Padres achieved the milestone for just the second time in franchise history.
“We got a lot of stuff going our way, but whatever the game asked in this series, we didn’t miss,” Fernando Tatis Jr. said. “We played as clean of baseball as I’ve seen in a very long time.”
“We can play very good baseball,” Tatis added. “Whatever the game is asking, we can do it. And we’re going to keep it that way.”
It appears the Padres are not exactly in need of torpedo bats at the moment, but they wouldn't hurt either. Whether or not the Padres order some remain to be seen.
