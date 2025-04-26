Former Padres Infielder Announces Sudden Retirement From MLB
Toward the end of spring training, the San Diego Padres decided to move forward without Niko Goodrum on their 2025 roster.
One month later, Goodrum decided to move forward without his major league career.
The 33-year-old utility player's retirement announcement — if you can call it that — came in the form of an emoji-filled post to his Instagram account Friday morning.
Among those who replied were Padres designated hitter/infielder Luis Arraez, who wrote: "Good luck my hermano nikooooo ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🦾🦾🦾💪🏽💪🏽"
Goodrum replied directly to Arraez: "hit king! Keep swinging doggy."
Arraez's was just one in a plethora of replies from active major and minor league players — a testament to Goodrum's popularity, longevity, and diversity of teammates in a 16-year career that spanned nine different MLB organizations in addition to stints in Korea and Venezuela.
Here are a few of the many replies:
"Much love bro!" Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton wrote. "Congrats on a hell of a career! Glad to play side by side with you! Enjoy retirement!"
"Congratulations bro," Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman wrote. "Great playing with you. Good luck in the next chapter!
"Congratulations on the many blessings!! 👏🏾" wrote former Boston Red Sox outfielder and current ESPN analyst Jackie Bradley Jr.
"Congrats brotha," wrote Orioles minor leaguer and former Angels outfielder Jordyn Adams, "blessing to cross paths with you! Wish you a happy retirement! 🖤.
Statistically speaking, Goodrum had a strong enough spring training to merit consideration until the day the Padres released him from his minor league contract on March 21.
Goodrum, a non-roster invitee, slashed .278/.519/.444 with more walks (nine) than strikeouts (six). He hit three doubles, drove in two runs, and stole a base without getting caught.
Jose Iglesias, Yuli Gurriel and Gavin Sheets ultimately finished ahead of Goodrum on the Padres' infield depth chart. So did journeyman Brandon Lockridge, a stolen-base specialist who was limited to the outfield. All four claimed Opening Day roster spots.
Goodrum wound up signing a minor league contract with the New York Mets in April and was assigned to Triple-A Syracuse.
In 12 games with the Mets' top farm team, Goodrum slashed .229/.391/.400. Wednesday, he retired with no fanfare. The Syracuse Mets simply updated Goodrum's roster status with an update to their transactions log.
Goodrum retires with a career .224/.297/.383 slash line in 415 major league games with the Minnesota Twins (2017), Detroit Tigers (2018-21), Houston Astros (2022), Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels (2024).
