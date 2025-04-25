Former Padres Pitcher Announces Retirement
Arturo Lopez, a left-handed pitcher who made four appearances for the San Diego Padres in 2009, made his final appearance as a pitcher last week in Mexico.
Lopez, 42, walked off the mound April 15 following what was effectively a ceremonial appearance with the Diablos Rojos of the Mexican League, a planned farewell tour in his native country. The 42-year-old from Culíacan received a standing ovation from the crowd.
The game marked the end to a professional career that began in 2001 with the Los Angeles Dodgers' Rookie-level affiliate in Vero Beach, Florida.
Lopez pitched for four seasons in the Dodgers' minor league system (2001-04), never advancing as far as the Double-A level. He was drafted by the Padres in the minor league portion of the 2004 Rule 5 draft.
That would prove to be a turning point in Lopez's career. Lopez spent the 2005 season with the Padres' advanced Class-A California League affiliate in Lake Elsinore, going 5-11 with a 5.85 ERA. He moved to the bullpen in 2006 and advanced to Triple-A for the first time.
Lopez was eligible for free agency after the 2007 season, but re-signed with the Padres. Two years later, in April 2009, he was selected to the Padres' major league roster for the first time.
San Diego would not be Lopez's home for long. He faced four batters in his debut game, allowing two walks, one hit, and hitting another while failing to record an out against the Colorado Rockies.
Four days later, Lopez recorded an out in the Padres' game at Dodger Stadium on May 3, but allowed two hits and a run in his only inning. The next day, Lopez rebounded with the only scoreless outing of his big league career, a clean ninth inning against the Rockies at Petco Park.
Then, on May 10 in Houston, Lopez allowed three runs in the eighth inning of a lopsided loss to the Astros. Lopez's career was over, his career ERA stuck at 19.29.
Lopez was waived in June and claimed by the Mets, but he was limited to 15 games for their Triple-A affiliate.
Lopez resurfaced with the Padres in spring training in 2013, pitching eight innings across eight games while allowing only one run. He was assigned to Triple-A Tucson to begin the season, however, and spent most of the year with the Diablos Rojos.
For the next decade, Lopez pitched exclusively in Mexico, bouncing between a rotation and relief role. He spent parts of 16 seasons with the Diablos Rojos. He retires with three Mexican League championship rings on his shelf.
