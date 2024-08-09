Former Padres Outfielder Dies: MLB Network Re-Airs Documentary of His Life
Major League Baseball has lost one of its shining figures, and the MLB Network is ready to pay tribute.
The MLB world was shook on on Tuesday with the passing of former player and first Ambassador of Inclusion Billy Bean due to acute myeloid leukemia. He was 60 years old.
In honor of Bean, MLB Network is re-airing a documentary about the outfielder starting Friday. Anthony Castrovince shared the news via Twitter/X:
"To celebrate the life of Billy Bean, MLB Network will re-air its 'The Story of Billy Bean' special tomorrow (Friday) at 1:00 p.m. EST," Castrovince said. "Billy's story of hiding his sexuality during his playing days and then fostering a more inclusive culture in MLB is powerful."
Originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the 1985 MLB Draft, Bean instead chose to stay with Loyola Marymount University for his senior year. He went with the Lions to their first appearance in the College World Series.
The next year, Bean was selected in the fourth round of the 1986 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers and made his major league debut on April 25, 1987. He wound up tying the record for most hits in a debut game. After three seasons with the Tigers, he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
After bouncing around the minor leagues, and playing briefly for the Kintetsu Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball, Bean found himself back in the majors playing for the San Diego Padres. He stayed with the team for three seasons before retiring in 1995.
Throughout his major league career, Bean hit .226 with five home runs and 53 RBIs. With the Padres, he slashed .235/.265/.332 across 176 games.
Soon after he retired, Bean came out to his friends and family before publicly coming out during a 1999 interview with Lydia Martin of the Miami Herald. This would make him the second publicly out player in MLB history. The first was Glenn Burke, who played for the Oakland Atheltics and Los Angeles Dodgers from 1976-79.
Bean was recognized by MLB as a champion of inclusion by the league. In 2014, he was named MLB's first Ambassador of Inclusion in 2014.
Bean's effect on baseball will be felt for years to come. If you're unable to watch the documentary when it airs, you can also stream it online.
Bean is survived by his husband, Greg Baker.
