Padres to Raise Season-Ticket Prices in 2025: Report
The San Diego Padres are slightly raising season ticket prices for the 2025 season.
Padres CEO Erik Greupner told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune that the increase amounts to a three percent weighted average across the board.
“We felt like it was not the right time to continue to take a large increase year over year in ticket prices,” Greupner said, citing the overall effects of the economy on consumers.
This is the fourth consecutive season the Padres have increased prices after the organization went five years without raising them. They increased prices by a weighted average of 20 percent in 2022, 18 percent in 2023, and nine percent in 2024.
Some season-ticket holders will see a larger increase than others. Some may also experience a decrease, depending on their specific package.
“We feel it is the appropriate point in time to moderate those increases,” Greupner said. “We could be more aggressive this year and still have a lot of our season-ticket members renew. We just don’t think now is the time.”
Current season-ticket holders received an email Monday night notifying them of the price increase and attributing it to “continued investment in the ballpark experience and strong demand” for tickets.
The Padres drew their 27th sellout of the season on Sunday. The San Diego faithful also set a single-game record for attendance at Petco Park three times this season.
Out of the all 30 major league teams, the Padres rank fourth in average attendance (41,037) and, with 22 home games remaining, are on pace to break last year’s Petco Park attendance record of 3,232,310.
“We’re incredibly grateful for our fans,” Greupner said. “We have the best fans in baseball. … It is nothing short of an electric environment pretty much every game. That is the direct result of the passionate, faithful response from our fans.”
Entering Monday, the Padres had won 11 of their last 14 games. They are positioned to make the postseason with National League Wild Card spot and are only 4.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in their division.
“We feel like we’re making good on the promise to field a championship-caliber, competitive team,” Greupner said. “That’s something we’re going to continue to do for years to come.”
Greupner also said that season-ticket holders have priority when it comes to purchasing postseason tickets. He said no date has been set for when those tickets go on sale, but that after member purchases “not very many” postseason tickets will be available for sale to the general public.