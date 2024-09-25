Former Padres Outfielder Tony Gwynn Jr Discusses Early Struggles In Post-Playing Career
Former San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn Jr. has a larger-than-life legacy in his family name.
Being named for the best player in franchise history brings a level of fame in San Diego that most could never live up to.
When people hear the name Tony Gwynn, they immediately think of a Padres legend who was one of the best hitters in Major League Baseball history. The son of the Baseball Hall of Famer is the co-host of Gwynn and Chris with Chris Ello on weekdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Audacy-owned 97.3 The Fan.
“There’s no doubt that my father’s legacy certainly helped extend the listen,” said Gwynn. “It gave me a chance to kind of find my way, but I think now I’ve been able to carve out my own name. My dad’s legacy is pretty large, and I understand that. It can take some time before I fully am able to surpass being Tony Gwynn’s son, but I think I’ve done a relatively good job to this point and I’m happy where I am right now.”
Gwynn has faced some challenges in his post-playing career. The Padres are the only professional sports team in town if the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League aren't included.
“When the Chargers initially left, it took a while…and I think to this day people are still raw about it,” said Gwynn. “I think, over time, people have softened in terms of shutting football out as a whole and have kind of opened up to it. They still hate the Chargers, and they’re very upset with that organization, but they enjoy talking football. Especially with the emergence of sports betting and fantasy football, everybody is dialed into it.”
Gwynn picked up a microphone after a 13-year playing career ended in 2014.
In 2016, he transitioned into broadcasting, becoming a co-host of the post-game show on KLAC radio for the Dodgers. Later, he moved to the Padres' broadcast team as a TV and radio analyst. In April 2018, he teamed up with Ello for the afternoon drive show on The Fan.
Gwynn has grown a lot and is still learning about this new business he got involved in.
“I didn’t ever imagine being in front of a mic until I was an adult,” said Gwynn. “I think I’ve come a long way. I’m much more comfortable behind the mic. When Chris is gone, I have no problem holding down the show by myself. I’ve got a good team. Chris Ello has been a veteran in this game for a long time, so I pick his brain. I’m never too good to keep learning so I try to keep that in mind, especially for a craft that I’m really just starting.”