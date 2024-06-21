Former Padres Pitcher Cut by MLB's Worst Team Signs With Best Team
Former San Diego Padres reliever Tim Hill has had quite the adventure this season. He began the year with Major League Baseball's worst team, the Chicago White Sox, and signed a one-year deal with the league's best team, the New York Yankees, on Thursday.
The 34-year-old lefty was designated for assignment by the White Sox on June 12 and released on June 18. At the time of his release, his earned run average was 5.87. The San Diego Padres non-tendered Hill after the 2023 season, and he signed a one-year, $1.8 million contract with Chicago in December.
New York was desperate to find an experienced reliever after placing reliever Ian Hamilton on the injured list earlier this week. They also lost right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga to Tommy John surgery earlier this season.
The Yankees have the third-best bullpen ERA in the American League at 3.41. Pitching coach Matt Blake has worked wonders helping right-handers Luke Weaver, Michael Tonkin, and Ron Marinaccio all have the best seasons of their careers. Perhaps he can help Hill finish this season better than it began.
Hill will join two familiar names in the Yankees' bullpen. Former Los Angeles Dodgers relievers Caleb Ferguson and Victor Gonzalez are the other two lefties Hill will be joining.
Hill made 204 relief appearancs for the Padres from 2020-23, going 13-10 with a 4.18 ERA.