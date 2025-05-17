Former Padres Pitcher Facing Murder Trial in Northern California
More than a decade after throwing his final professional pitch, former San Diego Padres left-hander Dan Serafini now finds himself facing a jury instead of a batter.
Jury selection is underway in Northern California for the murder trial focused on Serafini, 51, who played parts of seven seasons with six MLB clubs between 1996 and 2007. He got into three games with the Padres in 2000.
Serafini is accused of shooting his father- and mother-in-law, Gary Spohr and Wendy Wood Spohr, at their Lake Tahoe-area home in 2021. Gary died as a result of the gunshot wounds; his wife survived the shooting but died one year later.
Arrests followed in October 2023. Prosecutors allege Serafini conspired with Samantha Scott, a former nanny involved in an affair with the ex-pitcher at the time. Scott has already pleaded guilty to being an accomplice. Prosecutors allege Scott drove Serafini to Tahoe City on the day of the shootings.
Serafini is currently being held at South Placer County Jail. He’s facing charges of murder and attempted murder. Opening statements are expected next week.
Erin Spohr, Serafini’s wife and the mother of his two children, is expected to testify in his defense.
Serafini's longest stint in MLB came with the Minnesota Twins, who drafted him out of a Bay Area high school in 1992. He debuted four years later and saw action in 35 games (14 starts) with the Twins from 1996-98.
In March 1999, the Twins traded Serafini to the Chicago Cubs in a cash trade. That was Serafini's only start-to-finish season on a major league roster. He went 3-2 with a 6.93 ERA (65 ERA+) in 42 games with the Cubs. All but four of his appearances came in relief.
The Padres acquired Serafini from the Cubs on Dec. 22, 1999 for Brandon Pernell, an outfielder who topped out at advanced Class-A Rancho Cucamonga. Pernell never advanced beyond Double-A in the Cubs' system.
Serafini participated in the Padres' spring training camp in 2000 and made the Opening Day roster. His three appearances with the Padres did not go well.
Serafini allowed three runs in one inning in his debut against the New York Mets, and did not record an out while allowing two hits and a run the next day in Montreal.
Three days later, Serafini threw two innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowed five hits and two runs, and didn't factor into the decision. He returned to the minor leagues shortly thereafter. Serafini got into 26 games with Triple-A Las Vegas, making four starts and posting a 6.88 ERA.
On June 28, 2000, Serafini was traded to the Pirates for a player to be named later (pitcher Andy Bausher, who never reached the majors). He would bounce around professional baseball — from Taiwan to Mexico to Japan and Venezuela — across 22 seasons. He retired after spending the 2013 season in the Mexican League.
