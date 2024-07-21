Former Padres Reliever Signs With AL Contender Full of Ex-Padres
Former San Diego Padres reliever Dinelson Lamet agreed to a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals on Friday morning and was immediately assigned to Triple-A Omaha.
Lamet opted out of his minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in early June and has been a free agent for the past six weeks.
The starter-turned-reliever pitched 4.1 innings with Los Angeles back in April before he was designated for assignment. He passed through waivers and accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City before opting out in early June.
Lamet allowed one run in his very brief stint with the Dodgers. In Triple-A, he had a 4.82 earned run average in 37.1 innings.
At one point, Lamet's career looked very promising. He debuted as a 24-year-old with the Padres in 2017 but missed the next year due to Tommy John surgery. He pitched well when he returned in 2019 but the COVID-shortened 2020 season was his breakout party. He finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting after a 2.09 ERA.
Since then, injuries have plagued his career. He has dealt with forearm strains and back issues. He moved to the bullpen in 2021 in hopes that he would stay healthy but his fastball's velocity dipped instead.
Lamet hasn't regained his 2020 form and signed with the Royals as a low-risk, high-reward guy.