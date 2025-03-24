Former Padres Silver Slugger Released by MLB's Worst Team
A former San Diego Padres Silver Slugger utility man was released by the Chicago White Sox this week.
Brandon Drury, who joined the White Sox last month on a minor league deal, got off to a strong start this spring, but suffered a thumb fracture and wasn't going to be ready for Opening Day.
Thus, the team decided to release him.
Drury, 32, spent a half season with the Padres in 2022. He was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds at the trade deadline for infielder Victor Acosta, and ended up winning the 2022 Silver Slugger award.
He hit a grand slam on the first pitch he saw as a Padre, but then cooled down, and ended up slashing just .238/.290/.435 across 46 games with San Diego. In the 92 games prior with Cincinnati, he slashed .274/.335/.520.
Drury hit free agency after the 2022 season, and signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
He had an OPS of .803 across 125 games in 2023, but struggled mightily in 2024, hitting just .169 across 97 games with an OPS of .469.
Across his 10-year career, Drury is a .245 hitter with 109 home runs, 375 runs batted in, and an OPS of .717. He provides tons of defensive versatility, as he has experience playing all four infield positions and both corner outfield spots.
Drury had an incredible spring performance in 2025, going 16-for-39 (.410) with three home runs, 11 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.260. He'll have to heal from his thumb fracture before getting back into MLB action.
In addition to his time with the Reds, Padres, and Angels, Drury has also played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Mets at the MLB level.
