Former Padres Standout Reliever, 9-Time All-Star Joins NL Powerhouse
Early in president of baseball operations A.J. Preller's tenure, the San Diego Padres went all in to acquire baseball's best closer.
In 2015, the Friars traded for Kimbrel who had logged a 1.43 ERA and 42.2 percent strikeout rate in five seasons with the Atlanta Braves. It was the kind of trade that sends shockwaves through Major League Baseball, and a transaction that sent a message to opposing NL teams.
Kimbrel spent one season with the Padres, making 61 appearances and recording 39 saves. The reliever produced a 2.58 ERA, 87 strikeouts, and 22 walks across 59.1 innings pitched.
The season didn't quite pan out how the Padres had hoped, as San Diego went 32-33 to start the season and manager Bud Black was fired in June.
By the 2016 trade deadline, many stars had left San Diego. Kimbrel was with the Boston Red Sox, Matt Kemp was with the Atlanta Braves, and Justin Upton was with the Detroit Tigers.
Kimbrel is no longer the dominant reliever he once was, but his reunion with the Braves this spring on a minor-league deal indicates he is hoping for a career revival.
Looking back on the jaw-dropping trade for Kimbrel, fans should not be discouraged by this offseason.
With the blockbuster trade for Kimbrel orchestrated just hours before Opening Day, is there really any doubt Preller can do something similar this year?
The Padres general manager said the team would enter the season with a "championship roster," so anything is possible in the coming days.
Manny Machado reaffirmed Preller is always one step ahead, and there's no doubt the Padres will enter the season with a fortified roster.
“A.J. is ready man," Machado said. “A.J. will do whatever to help us win now. He’s always done it ever since I got here. You know he’s going to make some moves.
“We’re in a good spot, man, and we’re going to go for this thing. You’ll see."
