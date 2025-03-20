AJ Preller, Mike Shildt Rave About 'Unsung Hero' on Padres Roster
The San Diego Padres have no shortage of talent on their roster.
With the superstars, pitching aces, and young phenoms that walk the facilities in San Diego, there has been a name that can sometimes get lost in the mix, but Padres' leadership ensured that his impact will never go unnoticed.
More news: Padres Exec Reveals Plan for Top Prospect Leo De Vries in 2025
Per the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee, teams have been inquiring about Jake Cronenworth this spring.
He is currently in the third season of a seven-year, $80 million deal, which is a very much team-friendly contract given his talent. Recently, manager Mike Shildt and president of baseball operations A.J. Preller spoke honestly about the infielder and what he has been doing on the diamond.
“Jake is a really, really good player with a lot of different skill sets," said Shildt. The skipper also noted that aside from his on-field production, “he really cares about his teammates.”
“Jake is Jake,” Shildt said. “He has clearly established himself as a guy on our team that people identify with the Padres. But we do have a lot of star power and cachet on our club, and Jake can be a little bit the unsung hero of the group. I’m grateful for how he accepts and does that role and what he brings.”
More news: Manny Machado Has Set Incredible Example for Padres, Says All-Star Infielder
The kind of role that Cronenworth does with no complaints is extremely underrated. Last season saw the infielder finish with a .241 batting average, but an on-base percentage of .324.
The team president also made it known how appreciated Cronenworth is.
“He’s a winning baseball player,” Preller said. “He’s a two-way guy. The defense is Gold Glove-caliber. He’s a guy that, obviously, his ball-strike is really good. He’s just part of the fabric of our team. He’s super smart and brings people together. All those things that you see on the field, but a lot of stuff that may not be measured.”
When multiple high-ranking members of an organization note that a non-superstar is seen as synonymous with the franchise, that player is clearly doing something right.
The St. Clair, MI native will do everything he can to keep contributing this season and to get the Padres back to October for a deep run.
More news: Padres’ Yu Darvish Has Elbow Injury as Mike Shildt Provides Ominous Update
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.