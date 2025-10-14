Former Padres Star Blake Snell Reveals Why Being With Dodgers is Much Different
The San Diego Padres enjoyed the talents of southpaw Blake Snell for three seasons, the last of which resulted in his second Cy Young award. During the 2022 campaign, Snell posted an MLB-best 2.25 ERA that season, earning an NL-best (among pitchers) 6.5 bWAR, and a career-best 234 strikeouts.
That same postseason, Snell helped his team get within two games of advancing to the World Series, and earned a win in both Game 3 of the NLDS and Game 2 of the NLCS that October.
Now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Snell is heading back to the NLCS, but noted what feels different surrounding his current team that he didn't experience before. When asked what motivation the Dodgers have facing a team that they lost all six regular season contests against, Snell brought up how team chemistry will likely play a factor.
"I mean, we haven't beat [the Brewers]. So that's good motivation, if you need it," Snell said. "But, no, I just think we're playing good team baseball. We're all in it. The chemistry between us is really strong, and the want to win every game is strong as well.
"I've been on postseason teams where it's been different. But energy-wise, chemistry-wise, it's probably the best I've been a part of. I'm really excited for what we can do."
Snell's 2022 run with the Padres seemed to be pretty special, and even included taking down the 111-win Dodgers in the NLDS. Four-time All-Star Juan Soto and seven-time All-Star Manny Machado headlined the lineup, while Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove surrounded Snell in the talented rotation.
Snell is no stranger to playing this far into the postseason, helping carry the Tampa Bay Rays to the Fall Classic during the 2020 campaign, eventually losing to the Dodgers. He, current teammate Tyler Glasnow, Ryan Yarbrough held down the rotation in the COVID-impacted season while Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe did their part on offense.
Snell has had no shortage of talented teams and teammates over the years, but it is certainly a surprise to hear him speak so highly of a team that he has only played 13 games for, in both regular and postseason starts.
