Padres Notes: Robert Suarez Free Agency Update, Ex-Padre Defends Clayton Kershaw, AJ Preller Future Discussed
The San Diego Padres have an update on closer Robert Suarez, as there have been talks that he will opt out of the final two seasons of his contract. All four of his MLB seasons have been in San Diego, and he has been nothing short of spectacular since emerging as one of the league's most feared relievers.
In other news, a former Padres infielder defended future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers against a notable member of the Padres' media team. The class that is shown from all levels of the organization, even with former players, is a standard that many around the baseball world should take note of.
Finally, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller received a major update on his future with the team as his contract is set to expire at the end of the 2026 campaign. Preller pulled off one of the most productive and exciting trade deadlines this past season to add to his already long resume of deals.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Receive Update on Robert Suarez's Expected Decision on Contract Option
Former Padres Infielder Defends Clayton Kershaw's Legacy Against SD Media
AJ Preller Receives Major Update on Future With Padres as Contract Nears Expiration
Padres Could Lose Multiple Coaches This Offseason: Report
Padres’ AJ Preller Called Out For Inability to Fill Key Offensive Position
