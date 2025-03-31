Former Padres Star Jurickson Profar Breaks Silence After Receiving Massive Suspension
Former San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar made a statement following the news of his 80-game suspension after testing positive for a substance banned by Major League Baseball.
Profar tested positive for a PED known as Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG) and will not receive pay for the time he will miss to open the 2025 season. He specifically addressed Atlanta Braves fans in his statement.
"Braves fans, today is the most difficult day of my baseball career," Profar wrote. "I am devastated to announce that I have been suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball and the Commissioner’s office, for testing positive for a banned substance this offseason. This is especially painful for me because anyone who knows me and has seen me play knows I am deeply passionate about the game.
"There is nothing I love more than competing with my teammates and being a fan favorite.I want to apologize to the entire Braves organization, my teammates, and the fans. It is because of my deep love and respect for this game that I would never knowingly do anything to cheat it. I have been tested my entire career, including eight times last season alone, and have never tested positive. I would never willingly take a banned substance, but I take full responsibility and accept MLB’s decision. I am devastated that I won’t be on the field with my teammates for the next 80 games. I look forward to competing again at the highest level this season upon my return."
Profar signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Braves in January. He opened the season as the team's starting left fielder, but will likely be out through the end of June.
Major League Baseball also released a statement following the news of Profar's suspension.
"The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG), a performance enhancing substance, in violations of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program," the statement read. "The suspension of Profar is effective immediately."
