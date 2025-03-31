More Details Regarding Former Padres Star Jurickson Profar’s Suspension Revealed
Former San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar will be suspended for 80 games after testing positive for a substance banned by Major League Baseball, per MLB insider Jeff Passan.
Profar tested positive for a PED known as hCG. He will not receive pay for the time he will miss to open the 2025 season.
The Atlanta Braves are set to face the World Series champion Dodgers Monday, and Profar will not be in the lineup for the series.
The Padres swept Atlanta in a four-game series to open the season, and now the Braves will be without their starting left fielder through the end of June.
Major League Baseball released a statement following the news of Profar's suspension.
"The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG), a performance enhancing substance, in violations of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program," the statement read. "The suspension of Profar is effective immediately."
Profar flourished last season with the Padres slashing 280/.380/.459 with a career-high 24 home runs, 29 doubles, 85 runs batted in, and 94 runs last season. The outfielder's strong 2024 performance earned him a three-year, $42 million deal with the Braves this winter.
While the outfielder was poised for another stellar performance, Profar's tenure in Atlanta is off to a tumultuous start.
