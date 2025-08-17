Former Padres Top Prospect Leo De Vries Already Promoted By A’s
Former San Diego Padres No. 1 prospect Leo De Vries is moving up quickly in the Athletics organization, and has been promoted to Double-A after just 17 days with the A's.
The Padres dealt De Vries, who is the No. 3 prospect in MLB, at the trade deadline, shipping him to the A's with three other prospects in order to bring in All-Star closer Mason Miller and starting pitcher J.P. Sears.
De Vries played 15 games for High-A Lansing after leaving the Padres, and posted a .268/.338/.518 slash line during his time in the Midwest League. He ripped up High-A pitching over his last three games with the Lugnuts, going 7-for-12 through those games.
His performance on Aug. 15 was especially intriguing, as he had two home runs, a triple and five RBIs in Lansing's win. Before the trade, De Vries spent all of 2025 with High-A Fort Worth and posted a .245/.357/.410 slash line through 82 games this season. He has eight home runs and 46 RBIs during his time there.
More news: Padres’ Jackson Merrill Exits Series Finale vs Dodgers With Apparent Injury
“It’s the most difficult part of the job,” Padres general manager A.J. Preller said after the trade. “ … We have history with Leo since he was 13, 14 years old in terms of when we started following and scouting him. He’s going to be a very good major league player. We’ve talked about this in the past.
"There are going to be guys that we sign and scout and develop and we want them to do it at Petco at a championship level. … He’s asked about in every deal. He’s a very good player and a tremendous prospect and we weren’t going to do it unless we got the right fit and pieces."
As far as the return the Padres got for De Vries and the other prospects, they have been a mixed bag. Miller, the main target in the trade, has been solid for the Padres, and has allowed just two runs in his six appearances since the trade.
The two runs he did allow, however, came in a blown save against the Arizona Diamondbacks — though the Padres ultimately won the game. Sears has spent a majority of his time in Triple-A since his arrival, as he allowed five runs in his first Padres start and was promptly sent down.
More news:Padres' Dylan Cease Gets Brutally Honest on Rough Performance vs Dodgers
The Padres still have time to tell whether or not their moves will pay off, and are still firmly in the race for the NL West despite being swept by the Dodgers over the weekend. Their opportunity to bounce back comes against the Giants in a series which begins Monday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.