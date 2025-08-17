Padres’ Jackson Merrill Exits Series Finale vs Dodgers With Apparent Injury
San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill left Sunday's series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers with an apparent left ankle injury.
He was taken out of the game, and while the injury is not confirmed, he did roll his ankle on Friday during an at-bat.
Merrill went 0-for-2 during Sunday’s game, striking out on both at-bats. He hit clean-up for the Padres.
Before Sunday’s game against the Dodgers, Merrill got treatment on his left ankle, according to Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
The outfielder was on the training table and nodded when asked if he was okay. Before the series finale, Merrill also had his ankle taped as he hit in the batting cage as well.
He played on Saturday with a noticeable compromise, getting a single on Friday in the ninth inning, which could have been a double if his ankle had been healthy.
Also during the game, he made a grave error, dropping a flyout ball that is typically routine, though the ball fell out of his glove.
“I dropped it,” Merrill told Sanders.
“That’s all. It hit my glove. I should have caught it. I’m not going to really pout over it. I dropped a ball.”
“It was just in between us. I’ve done it a million times before. I just happened to (not) catch this time. I’m not going to be disappointed in myself. (Expletive) happens sometimes. Can’t take it back.”
After signing a big nine-year, $135 million deal over the winter, Merrill has been inconsistent this season, picking up injuries and going through extended slumps, which were rare for him last season.
He had 5.3 WAR and slashed .292/.326/.500 last season, hitting 24 home runs and 90 RBIs.
This year, he is hitting .262/.319/.415 with nine home runs and 51 RBIs. His WAR sits at 1.9, a solid number, but far from expectations.
At a 107 wRC+, Merrill is creating runs slightly above average, though the power is notably missing from his bat.
Merrill was predicted to take a major sophomore leap in his second season, but it hasn’t panned out that way.
As long as the ankle injury does not keep him out for an extended period, Merrill should still have another month of play and some baseball in October to get his season back on track.
