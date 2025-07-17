Former Padres Trade Deadline Acquisition Dealt to AL Contender
Former San Diego Padres utility man Adam Frazier is returning to the Kansas City Royals, who acquired him via a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Royals sent the Pirates minor leaguer Cam Devanney in a straight swap.
Frazier is playing his 10th MLB season, and will enter his second spell in two years with the Royals. On top of the Pirates, Royals and Padres, Frazier has also featured for the Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles.
The Padres snatched Frazier from the Pirates in his All-Star season in 2021, sending shortstop Tucupita Marcano, right-hander Michell Miliano and center fielder Jack Suwinski to the Buccos. Frazier's stats took a massive nose dive after joining the Friars, posting a .267/.327/.335 slash line in his 57 games with San Diego compared to his .324/.388/.448 slash line with the Pirates in 98 games.
The Padres missed out on the postseason in 2021, finishing four games below .500. This was the only season since 2020 in which they have finished with a losing record.
The Padres traded him in the offseason to the Mariners, obtaining left-hander Ray Kerr and outfielder Corey Rosier, neither of whom are still in the organization,
Frazier led MLB in hits at the time of his trade to the Padres, and was the starting second baseman in the All-Star Game that same season. Throughout his career, he has hit league average or higher in three of his 10 MLB seasons, and has a .263 batting average.
Before his trade to the Royals this season, he has compiled a .255 batting average and .654 OPS through 78 games. His batting average this season is the best it's been since his time with the Padres, potentially proving the veteran does still have what it takes to perform at the MLB level.
