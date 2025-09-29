Former Padres Veteran, All-Star Announces Immediate Retirement From MLB
It wasn't Garrett Cooper's fault the Padres didn't qualify for the postseason in 2023.
A year that began with immense hype — a starting rotation anchored by Blake Snell, a lineup led by Juan Soto, Manny Machado and the return of Fernando Tatis Jr. — ended in disappointment. The Padres finished 82-80, two games out of a Wild Card spot.
Cooper was a year removed from his only All-Star season with the Miami Marlins when he was acquired at the 2023 trade deadline — by then, a complementary piece to the Padres' lineup. He and pitcher Sean Reynolds arrived in a deal for Ryan Weathers, and immediately plugged into the Padres' first base/designated hitter rotation.
In 41 games Cooper slashed .239/.323/.402 (99 OPS+), with four home runs and 15 RBIs. The San Diego chapter was a brief one in Cooper's baseball playing career, which ended Sunday. He announced his immediate retirement in a post to Twitter/X.
"After 13 years, including 8 unforgettable years in the Big Leagues, it’s time to officially hang up my cleats," Cooper wrote. "Baseball has been my life for as long as I can remember, I’m grateful for what it gave me, I’m proud of what I gave back. Here’s to what’s next."
Cooper had not played affiliated baseball since he was released by the Atlanta Braves' Triple-A affiliate in May. He played only 35 games this season with the Gwinnett Stripers and slashed .228/.312/.309.
Cooper retires with a career slash line of .265/.333/.427 with the New York Yankees (2017), Miami Marlins (2018-23), Padres (2023), Chicago Cubs (2024) and Boston Red Sox (2024).
Although his time in San Diego was brief, Cooper had his share of clutch performances. On Aug. 28, 2023, he had three hits and three RBIs in a 4–1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. On Sept. 2, he hit a three-run shot in a 6–1 win over the San Francisco Giants. In a wild 11–9 win over the Colorado Rockies that month, Cooper contributed a two‑run home run.
A sixth-round draft pick out of Auburn in 2013, Cooper became a Yankee in the July 2017 trade that sent Tyler Webb to Milwaukee. He debuted with the Yankees that summer, and hit .326 (14 for 43) in a 13-game cameo.
After the season, Cooper found himself on the move for the second time in fourth months. The Marlins sent future Padres stalwart Michael King — then a minor league prospect — to the Yankees for Cooper and pitcher Caleb Smith.
A free agent after the 2023 season, the Padres did not bring Cooper back; instead they pivoted to acquire Luis Arraez early in the 2024 season to play first base.
Cooper's career migrated into journeyman status: a minor league contract with the Cubs that turned into a one-month stint in Chicago; a cash trade with the Red Sox that led to 24 games in Boston and, ultimately, his second DFA in two months. Cooper finished out the 2024 season with the Baltimore Orioles' Triple-A affiliate.
