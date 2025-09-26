How Will Padres Replace Ramon Laureano? Mike Shildt Answers
The fractured finger on Ramon Laureano's right hand is a blow to the San Diego Padres' fortunes — and an opportunity for someone to step up in his place.
Acquired in a blockbuster deadline-day trade with the Baltimore Orioles, Laureano has been the Padres' most consistent hitter ever since. Only Luis Arraez, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Manny Machado have more plate appearances since Aug. 1 for the Padres than Laureano's 198, and no one has appeared in more games (50). He leads the team in home runs (nine) and RBIs (30).
Laureano wasn't expected to carry the lineup from the moment he arrived. A career .247/.319/.430 hitter from 2018-24, Laureano slashed .290/.355/.529 in 82 games with the Orioles prior to the trade. As a Padre, he was slashing .269/.323/.489 when he injured his right hand on a swing Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Bryce Johnson took over for Laureano in right field, and is in line to pick up at least some of his at-bats.
“I would expect (Gavin Sheets) to get the majority of the opportunity (in left field), but Bryce has played very well also,” Padres manager Mike Shildt told reporters after Wednesday's game. “So, we’ll see. We’ve still got time to figure this out.”
Three regular season games remain, and the two players Shildt mentioned have already established their offensive profiles. Johnson (.368 OBP) is the lightning to Sheets' thunder (.435 slugging percentage). Johnson is the superior defender, but Sheets has started the last two games in left field with Ryan O'Hearn and Luis Arraez trading off at DH.
Johnson (a switch hitter) and Sheets (a left-handed hitter) could also see their playing time dictated by the opposing pitcher.
Less than a week remains before the start of the National League Wild Card round. The Padres will be either the No. 4 or No. 5 seed after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the National League West.
With a best-of-three series looming next Tuesday, the Padres are planning to play at least the first postseason round without Laureano.
Shildt acknowledged in an interview with Foul Territory on Thursday that Laureano has been a valuable offensive cog since joining the Padres. The manager is clear about where they stand without him.
"Grinder. Tough dude. Got a real edge to him, which I love," Shildt said. "Competitor. It's going to hurt. As the lineup was starting to get back — and we haven't really had a full lineup ... it's just a fact — we were about to get that band together and have him in that seven-hole. That's a dangerous dude in that spot. He's going to be out for a while. How deep we go determines how likely he is to get back."
