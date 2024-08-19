Ha-Seong Kim's MRI Results Are In, Padres Rule Him Out For Series Opener
A day after San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim exited with a jammed right shoulder, his MRI results are in — but it isn't a total loss.
Manager Mike Shildt told reporters on Monday afternoon that the results were still being evaluated.
Shildt offered this accord to A.J. Cassavell on X (formerly Twitter): “More favorable initially, but I say that with caution.”
Shildt added that there’s “zero timeline,” and that Kim won’t be available tonight.
Tyler Wade is getting his first crack at shortstop as the Padres begin a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Monday. Wade finished Sunday’s game at shortstop after Kim’s exit.
Kim was forced to leave the Padres' 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies in the third inning after he dove awkwardly into first base on a pickoff attempt.
The loss marked an end to the Padres' eight-game winning streak, one win shy of setting a new franchise record.
Wade went 0-for-2 with a walk after replacing the Gold Glove infielder. He is slashing .267/.353/.267 in 10 games, with only three starts, since the All-Star break. Overall this season, Wade is hitting .241/.318/.259 in 134 plate appearances.
San Diego enters its series against the Twins trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers by three games in the National League West standings. They also have a one-game lead in the Wild Card.
“We’re playing good baseball right now,” said Manny Machado, whose eighth-inning home run cut the Padres’ deficit to one. “We’ve just got to continue doing it. Obviously, we didn’t get the series win, but you move on to the game tomorrow.”
Starting pitcher Joe Musgrove made his second start after missing more than two months with an elbow injury and was limited to 73 pitches. He allowed three hits and a run across 4.1 innings, while striking out six. The last of those six strikeouts was the 1,000th of his career.
Turning the page to Minnesota, the series against the Twins also marks an emotional moment for Luis Arraez.
Arraez grew up with the Twins, singing with them as a teenage amateur in Nov. 2013 and making his big league debut with them in May 2019.
“It’s always hard when a team trades you, but the first time is hard, especially when I signed with the Twins when I was 16 years old,” Arraez said ahead of the Twins’ visit to Petco Park this week. “My whole years I was playing with them. It’s hard when they trade you the first time.”