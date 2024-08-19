Padres' Ha-Seong Kim to Get MRI After Leaving Game Early
Disaster struck in the San Diego Padres game against the Colorado Rockies today. Not only did San Diego lose 3-2, but an important part of the roster left the game early.
According to Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune, shortstop Ha-Seong Kim injured his shoulder when he dove into first base in the third inning. He immediately got up and went straight to the Padres' dugout, holding his shoulder.
“It doesn’t feel too good at the moment,” Kim said via his interpreter, David Lee, after the game. “But it all happened so quickly. Not really sure as of now. Not too good.”
“I definitely never had a feeling like this before and as soon as the injury happened, I knew that I wasn’t going to be able to play anymore in today’s game.”
Afterward, the Padres said that the injury was a jammed shoulder and that Kim would have to get an MRI to determine what happened. Despite the sudden pain, Kim remains optimistic.
“We’re going to have to check out the MRI images tomorrow and try to see how much damage is there,” Kim said. “But I’m just trying to stay optimistic and try to come back as soon as possible.”
Padres manager Mike Shildt didn't elaborate on a contingency to replace Kim if he is unable to return.
“I think it’s pretty early, after just getting through with a game, to address that without the information I have from Kimmy,” Shildt said. “ …Wadey did a nice job today. And we’ll take inventory and we’ll figure it out.”
Fortunately, the Padres have multiple options when it comes to shortstop. Kim was replaced by Tyler Wade after the injury and he has started at the position six times this season. Additionally, Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth have experience there as well. Both players were named All-Stars while playing at the position.
Still, the Padres will miss Kim if he doesn't come back. Last year, he won the Gold Glove Award for utility players and has continued to play well this season. In 2024, Kim has maintained a .231 batting average with 11 home runs, 47 RBI, and 22 stolen bases.
Sitting only three games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Padres are going to need all the help they can get if they want to clinch the National League West and guarantee their place in the postseason.
