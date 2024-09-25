How Did Padres' Michael King Transform His Approach From Relieving to Starting?
San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King made the impressive transition from reliever to starter with the Padres this season. Before joining the Padres, King primarily pitched as a reliever throughout his career. Of the 135 games he pitched in before he was traded to the Padres as part of the Juan Soto trade, he started only 19.
King has not only transformed into a reliable starter, but likely the Padres' best starting pitcher this season. He leads all Padres starters with a 2.95 ERA, and is second in wins and strikeouts only to Dylan Cease.
This switch did not come with immediate success for King. Through King's first seven starts of the season, he posted a 5.00 ERA with 21 walks, including one start with seven walks.
Now a consistent starter, King broke down what he looked at differently to pitch better after a tough start to the season.
“As a reliever, every time I did homework, it was, ‘Where do I get swing and miss?’ Because that’s all I needed to get,” King said, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “It didn’t matter if I had a a 25-pitch inning as long as I put up a zero. Or if I came in with runners on base, I knew I needed a punchout. I never looked at soft contact. I never looked at where to avoid the slug. And then that was where in April and May when I didn’t have my best stuff I was OK walking people, because I could strike guys out as well. And now it ended up being 100 pitches in four innings or five innings, and it was a tough go.
"So the biggest thing that I learned is looking for soft contact holes in opposing hitters.”
The changes have proven enormously successful for King, who has pitched a 3.00 ERA or lower each month since the end of April. The Padres have relied on him throughout the season, especially when Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove were unavailable, and King has delivered time and time again.
King delivered once again on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Going up against one of the best lineups in MLB, King pitched five innings and allowed three hits, one run (zero earned), and two walks while striking out three. His pitching allowed the Padres to earn a pivotal win over their division rivals, and clinch a berth in the playoffs.