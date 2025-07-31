Insider Provides Massive Padres’ Dylan Cease Trade Update as Deadline Nears
The Houston Astros are working hard to acquire San Diego Padres starter Dylan Cease before the trade deadline, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
The Astros have made some major moves at the deadline already, bringing in Carlos Correa and Jesus Sanchez. Rosenthal stated there is no indication a deal is close, however the Astros are definitely interested.
The right-hander will be out of contract at the end of the season, and his name has been floating around as the deadline has gotten closer. Cease has a 4.79 ERA this season and a 87 ERA+, both of which are the worst since his rookie year. While those numbers are trending down, he leads MLB with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
The Padres brought in some starting pitching Thursday morning, acquiring JP Sears in the trade which brought All-Star closer Mason Miller to San Diego. The Padres have options in their rotation, with Sears, Nick Pivetta, Yu Darvish, Randy Vasquez and Michael King vying for a spot, the Padres could make an upgrade through the AL powerhouse.
The main question revolving around deal for Cease with the Astros is who the Padres would want from them. Most of the Astros' lineup is injured, and they patched up most of their large holes with a trade for Ryan O'Hearn and Ramon Laureano about an hour and a half before the deadline.
If the Padres do make a trade, they will propel themselves further into contention, as their All-Star acquisitions from Thursday have set them up nicely to catch the Dodgers in the NL West.
