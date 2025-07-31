Padres Acquire All-Star First Baseman, Outfielder in Blockbuster Trade With Orioles
The San Diego Padres are acquiring outfielder Ramon Laureano and first baseman Ryan O'Hearn from the Baltimore Orioles ahead of the trade deadline, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
More news: Insider Provides Massive Padres’ Dylan Cease Trade Update as Deadline Nears
Laureano, 31, is in the midst of a breakout season, hitting .290 with 15 home runs, 46 RBIs and an OPS of .884, which would be the best of his career. He can play all over the outfield, but will fill the team's major hole in left field.
O'Hearn, 32, was an All-Star in 2025 for the first time, and he's hitting .283 with 13 home runs, 43 RBIs and an OPS of .837. He can play first base and the corner outfield, giving San Diego plenty of options for the second half of the season.
Laureano is a right-handed hitter while O'Hearn is a lefty, filling San Diego's platoon while allowing Gavin Sheets to move back to designated hitter.
As for the return, the Padres are parting with another top prospect, sending left-handed pitcher Boston Batemen to the Orioles as part of the package.
Bateman was the team's No. 6 prospect per MLB Pipeline entering the day. He moved up to No. 4 after the Mason Miller trade in which the Padres sent out their Nos. 1 and 3 prospects. Now, he's on his way to Baltimore.
This story will be updated...