Jackson Merrill Sets Impressive Padres Record in Rookie Season
After their 5-0 win against the San Francisco Giants, the San Diego Padres have earned the first Wild Card spot in the National League.
While there are a few highlights from the game, including a home run from right fielder Fernando Tatís Jr., most of the focus has been on rookie center fielder Jackson Merrill, who just made another move into the Padres' history books after hitting two doubles off of Giants pitcher Logan Webb.
According to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, Merrill now holds the Padres record for most extra-base hits in a rookie season.
"Jackson Merrill has two doubles tonight, the 53rd and 54th extra-base hits of his rookie season," Cassavell said. "That moves him past Nate Colbert and Benito Santiago for the Padres rookie XBH record."
In 1969, Colbert recorded 20 doubles, nine triples, and 24 home runs for a total of 53 extra-point hits. He would go on to be a three-time All-Star and is considered one of the best Padres players in history. He is a member of the San Diego Padres Hall of Fame.
In 1987, Santiago recorded 33 doubles, two triples, and 18 home runs also for a total of 53 extra-point hits. That season, he was named National league Rookie of the Year and brought home the Silver Slugger Award.
Santiago went on to be a five-time All-Star, a three-time Gold Glove Award winner, a four-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and was named NLCS MVP in 2002. He is also a member of the San Diego Padres Hall of Fame.
Merrill has now recorded 27 doubles, six triples, and 23 home runs in his first year in Major League Baseball. And he still has 13 games left in the season.
At this pace, it already seems like Merrill is on his way to a career like both of these San Diego Legends. He is currently the favorite for NL Rookie of the Year, barely pulling ahead of Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes.
This season, Merrill has maintained a .290 batting average and recorded 16 stolen bases and 85 runs batted in. He has started 142 games this season and is considered one of the most valuable outfielders in the game today.
Merrill also holds the Padres' rookie record for most RBIs and could potentially break even more, including most hits, most runs, and most home runs.
Merrill isn't the only player to break a franchise record for the Padres recently. Manny Machado has officially broken Colbert's record for most career home runs in the organization.
