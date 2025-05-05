Jackson Merrill Surprisingly Out of Padres Lineup vs Yankees on Monday
The San Diego Padres will be without Jackson Merrill for just a little longer.
Although the plan was for the superstar to finally return against the New York Yankees on Monday, San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee reported that the center fielder will play tomorrow, despite recently arriving to New York.
In Merrill's continued absence, Brandon Lockridge will get the nod in center field for the rainy contest in the big apple.
April has been a whirlwind for fans as it began with the exciting news that Merrill would be a member of the Padres through the 2034 season as he signed a nine-year, $135 million deal on the second day of the month. The extremely team-friendly could only be celebrated for about six days, when Merrill was then placed on the injured list for a hamstring strain.
What was supposed to be a quick stint resulted in keeping out the superstar much longer than fans would have hoped for, and a slew of other Friars injuries during April made for an uncomfortable stretch in terms of depth.
The now 23-year-old Merrill will have to wait just one more day than his intended return date, but given the weather at Yankee Stadium Monday, it may prove to be for the best.
Nick Pivetta is on the mound for the Friars and looks to continue what has been an electric start to 2025 with his 5-1 record and 1.78 ERA on the year. He will be facing off against southpaw Carlos Rodon for New York.
The Friars start a three-game set in New York with a five-game winning streak that was the result of sweeping their last two series.
Hopefully the Padres can keep up their winning ways, through the rain, and extend their win streak as they prepare for the imminent return of their superstar.
