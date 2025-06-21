Latest Luis Robert Update Bodes Well For Padres' Chances of Trading For Him
A baseball insider issued an update on the availability of Luis Robert Jr., which creates a path for the San Diego Padres to land the former All-Star.
The Padres have limited funds — they are unable to stomach a huge payroll like other top-of-the-line franchises.
This limitation in roster building presents an obstacle for the Padres since the team needs a starting left fielder.
San Diego lacks a true starting-caliber left fielder — making it a huge hole on the roster that needs to be addressed.
Robert Jr. represents one of the high-potential solutions to the Padres' issue, but his high salary makes a deal tough — until now.
Ken Rosenthal and Will Salmon of The Athletic report that the White Sox would be willing to include cash in a trade for their star player.
"The Chicago White Sox recognize they are in no position to impose the same conditions on teams that express interest in their two most expensive players, outfielders Andrew Benintendi and Luis Robert Jr. In both cases, according to sources briefed on the team’s plans, the White Sox are open to including cash in trades," the reporters' article reads.
"Robert, who turns 28 on Aug. 3, is somewhat more attractive, a plus defender in center who has stolen 21 bases in 26 attempts.
"But while batting .192 with six homers and a .581 OPS, he, too, holds only so much appeal. The White Sox would pay down his salaries to enhance their return."
Robert Jr. is set to make $15 million this season and $20 million over the next couple of years. Both of the next seasons feature a club option, which would give the Padres the ability to maintain salary flexibility.
The Padres are going to be aggressive at the deadline next month, exploring several avenues to improve the roster.
But their limited pool of prospects and salary sheet issues present hurdles in getting a deal done.
Chicago sending money to San Diego gives the Padres a chance to get the deal done if they provide a quality prospect package.
