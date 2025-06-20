Padres' Manny Machado Slams Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts in Wild Quote
The San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3, on Thursday evening in the finale of an extremely tense four-game set.
After the Friars were leading 5-0 in the ninth inning, superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. was pegged by Dodgers rookie pitcher Jack Little in the wrist. This not only created a bench-clearing skirmish between the two clubs, but manager Dave Roberts appeared to push Padres skipper Mike Shildt.
Manny Machado spoke on the heightened emotions on Wednesday.
“I definitely saw that contact,” Machado said. “I think (Roberts) wanted some smoke. Shildty said, ‘What’s up, let’s go. Where you at?’ I guess (Roberts) stayed on the other side. I guess you just kind of want that smoke with just fans watching (and) your team behind you, not solo. So, yeah, I mean, we’re still waiting.”
The brawl, as Machado said, mostly stayed around the Dodgers' on-deck circle and moved closer to the protective netting behind home plate. After about 10 minutes, play resumed and the Padres eventully left L.A. with the win.
As for what started the fight — Tatis being beaned in the wrist from a rookie pitcher making his MLB debut while down five runs — Machado warned the Dodgers that his superstar teammate better not miss extended time for something that has been a constant in their meetings the last few seasons.
“I mean it’s, I don’t know, eight, nine, 10 in a row already, last three or four years,” Machado said of Tatis getting pegged by Dodgers. “Let’s just hope his CT scan comes back negative. They got to pray it comes back negative tomorrow. You know? Just pray. … They need to set a little candle up for Tati tomorrow and hope that everything comes back negative. That’s not a good spot to get hit. I don’t care who it is. I don’t care who’s on the mound. It was five now in a year. That’s just unacceptable.”
Fernando Tatis Injury Update After Hit By Pitch
The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee reported that the initial tests came back negative on Tatis, but the slugger still wants additional testing, citing a 'gray area' that will require more tests Friday.
