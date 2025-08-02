Leo De Vries Breaks Silence on Shocking Trade, Appears Displeased With Padres
After the San Diego Padres shockingly traded top prospect Leodalis De Vries at the trade deadline in a deal to land reliever Mason Miller and southpaw JP Sears from the Athletics, the young infielder finally broke his silence with a social media post.
"I really don't know what to say but thanks for everything @padres," wrote De Vries.
President of baseball operations A.J. Preller spoke highly on De Vries and how much it hurt to send MLB's No. 3 overall prospect away.
“It’s the most difficult part of the job,” Preller said. “ … We have history with Leo since he was 13, 14 years old in terms of when we started following and scouting him. He’s going to be a very good major league player. We’ve talked about this in the past. There are going to be guys that we sign and scout and develop and we want them to do it at Petco at a championship level. … He’s asked about in every deal. He’s a very good player and a tremendous prospect and we weren’t going to do it unless we got the right fit and pieces.
“I think when you start looking at it overall, trying to hit three or four different needs and we tried to figure out different ways to do that and ultimately we ended up with the combination that we did today.”
As sought-after as De Vries was, he still appears to be somewhat upset, according to his Instagram caption, but not having any words after spending as much time with the organization as he did makes sense.
As Preller mentioned, De Vries would only be flipped for the perfect deal, and to bring in a feared closer to a bullpen that was already considered one of the best in baseball, and another starting pitcher for the star prospect (and three top-30 pitching prospects) is only a deal that a contending team would make.
The Padres have put all their chips into the middle of the table and did everything they can at the deadline to fortify their roster. Only time will tell if the move proves to be worthy of parting ways with De Vries.
