Luis Arraez is Already Inspiring Padres to Be Better
San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller had a plan when he made the unusually timed trade with the Miami Marlins for Luis Arraez.
He wanted to put pressure on opponents from the first pitch and that is exactly what the newest Padre has done, starting with his 4-for-6 debut against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 4.
His near-perfect debut and approach at the plate have inspired his teammates to be better even though he hasn’t been in San Diego for a week yet.
“He inspired us all, the way that he hits,” left fielder Jurickson Profar told Dennis Lin of The Athletic.
“He inspired me, getting those hits that he got,” Profar said. “On that homer, I got to 3-2. I wanted to just throw a base hit like he did, and I hit it on the barrel pretty good.”
Pitchers like Michael King already love him and Arraez felt the love in the clubhouse immediately.
“This is my first day, and I love this team already,” Arraez said. “I hope we continue to play like that and then stay together, man. We are family, and I just want to be here and do my little things.”
Through five games with the Padres, the two-time batting champion has six hits in 17 at-bats. He has scored four runs, driven in two, and walked once without striking out.
His mindset has changed since coming over from the Marlins. He’s more relaxed and thankful to start this new chapter in a better environment.
“It changes a lot,” Arraez said. “I mean, I lose a lot in Miami. And I miss my ex-teammates and the coaching staff there; everybody knows that. But thanks (to) God I’m here right now and now I’m on a winning team. I know it’s hard when you go to the stadium and play and then lose the game. So thank God to change my life right now. And then I’m here to prepare my mind and … win a lot of games.”