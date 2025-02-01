Manny Machado Disappointed in Padres’ Quiet Offseason, Losing Roki Sasaki to Dodgers
The San Diego Padres have had an abysmal offseason, and it's not just the fans who are noticing.
In fact, one of the biggest stars on the roster, Manny Machado, has been rather vocal about San Diego's struggles. He opened up about his disappointment in the franchise and how Roki Sasaki's decision was out of the team's control when talking with 97.3 The Fan at the Padres annual Fan Fest Saturday.
Despite the frustration — and roster improvements this offseason— Machado said that the World Series is still their goal.
Remember, this is a team that won 93 games last season and came within two runs of knocking out the eventual World Series champions. Machado still believes that manager A.J. Preller is still going to create a winning roster.
Machado also spoke on the failed Roki Sasaki pursuit this offseason, implying that the Los Angeles Dodgers were a predetermined path for the phenom.
He added that the ownership dispute that is 'hanging over' the franchise didn't quite impact the 23-year-old's decision, rather Machado believes Sasaki already had his mind made up.
"I think he had his mind set already on where he was going" said Machado, "That's just my opinion."
