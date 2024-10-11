Manny Machado Isn't Worried About Padres' Struggles Against Dodgers Relievers
Manny Machado minimized what the Dodgers' bullpen managed to do to the Padres lineup Wednesday night calling San Diego's Game 4 performance at the plate, or lack thereof, irrelevant.
“It’s hit or miss,” Machado told reporters, via Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union Tribune. “We’ve walked off the best closers in the games. It’s irrelevant, honestly. It really is. We didn’t hit, we didn’t get runs across the board, and that’s what it really was. … You’ve got to hit the ball, you’ve got to score runs. That’s the name of the game. We just didn’t do that today. They’re a good team over there. And they’ve been doing it all year, and we just didn’t execute when we had a couple opportunities.”
Machado struck out twice in his four at-bats. Fernando Tatis Jr. had one hit and struck out once. Jurickson Profar and Luis Arraez both had one hit. The best of the San Diego lineup couldn't break through in Game 4.
It's true that Wednesday night's performance was certainly uncharacteristic for the Padres offense. The talented lineup is usually quick to attack, but they never got anything going against the Los Angeles bullpen.
“Good relievers and executing their pitches,” Xander Bogaerts said. “Some really tough at-bats tonight. We had to grind for our pitches. They came in with that reliever mindset. … They executed perfectly, all of them.”
Ryan Braiser, Anthony Banda, Michael Kopech, Alex Vesia, Evan Phillips, Daniel Hudson, Blake Treinen, and Landon Knack accomplished quite the feat for the Dodgers.
The Dodgers became only the second team ever to throw a nine-inning shutout using eight different pitchers.
The Padres are very talented at figuring out a starting pitcher, but the constant change on the mound kept the lineup uncertain of what was to come.
“It’s a one-game season from here on out,” Jake Croneworth said. “I think this group has done an incredible job all year. If we had a tough loss, forgetting about, focusing on the next game and making the next one the most important.”
But Machado isn't worried about what the Dodgers, though, as his confidence is in his team. The Padres have had the same mentality all season long. Forget the loss and move on.
“Put this aside and go out there and get ready for Game 5 and compete,” Machado said. “Like we’ve been doing all year.”