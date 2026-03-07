When Will Griffin Canning Return From Injury For Padres?

Griffin Canning was enjoying a career year with the New York Mets in 2025 when one step changed everything.

Canning took a step off the mound in the third inning of a late-June game against the Atlanta Braves. He went to the ground in immediate pain and was later diagnosed with a ruptured Achilles. His breakout season was over, and he would enter free agency with tons of question marks.

The Padres made a move for Canning in February, signing the 29-year-old to a one-year, $1 million deal with a mutual option for 2027 that carries a $1.5 million buyout. For the Padres, they get a potential steal for the back of their rotation. For Canning, he's betting on himself to then re-enter free agency next offseason with a $1.5 million guarantee under his belt.

As Canning recovers from surgery, there's no clear timetable for a return. He got back on the mound this week at Padres camp for a bullpen session as he progresses in his throwing program. However, he's not ready to put a timeline on anything just yet.

“Honestly, I have no idea,” Canning said to the San Diego Union-Tribune when asked about his return timeline. “I think the way we kind of have it right now is just kind of like let them keep their eyes on me, and if I’m showing that I can go out there and pitch, then we’ll do it. I think it kind of gives me the most peace of mind, too.

"I don’t have a date in mind necessarily, so I’m not pushing myself harder than it needs to be pushed and not stressing out about, ‘Oh, I need to be back by this day.’ So I’m just listening to my body and taking it one day at a time.”

Canning is a former second-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels in 2017 who never panned out in Anaheim. Injuries didn't help, as the right-hander dealt with elbow issues in 2019 and a back injury in 2021 that kept him off the mound for all of 2022.

Overall, Canning made 99 appearances (94 starts) for the Angels across five seasons, going 25-34 with a 4.78 ERA and 483 strikeouts over 508 innings. He was traded to the Atlanta Braves after the 2024 season, but was quickly non-tendered before signing with the Mets in free agency on a one-year, $4.25 million deal.

Canning was 7-3 with a 3.77 ERA and 70 strikeouts before suffering the Achilles injury. Now, he was forced to take another short-term contract, where he'll look to stay healthy and contribute at some point likely in the middle of the season.

Canning is hoping to face hitters next week and then continue progressing for San Diego. According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Canning "could be ready to pitch in a major league game in the latter part of April but more likely in May or even June."

